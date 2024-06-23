'Chandu Champion' box office collection: Day 9

By Tanvi Gupta 11:13 am Jun 23, 202411:13 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan starrer sports biopic, Chandu Champion, has surpassed an impressive ₹40cr mark in domestic box office collections. Despite stiff competition from Maddock Films's horror-comedy Munjya, the film, directed by Kabir Khan, continues to perform well. Sacnilk reports that on its Day 9, the movie saw a slight increase in earnings, raking in ₹4.85cr and bringing the total collection to ₹42.75cr. Here's a day-wise collection breakdown.

Earnings analysis

'Chandu Champion' day-wise collection

The day-wise earnings of Chandu Champion show a consistent performance. The film started strong with ₹4.75cr on the first day, followed by a so-far high of ₹7cr and ₹9.75cr on the second and third days respectively. Despite a slight dip in collections to ₹5cr, ₹3.25cr, and ₹3cr on days four to six, the film rebounded with an increase to ₹4.85cr on the ninth day. It recorded 29.95% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Film synopsis

'Chandu Champion': A tribute to Paralympic gold medalist

Chandu Champion is a biographical film about Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The movie, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, features Aaryan in the lead with Vijay Raaz, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. It has been praised for its depiction of resilience and determination. In an interview with Zoom, Aaryan revealed that Petkar was deeply moved by the portrayal of his life during a screening in Delhi.

Praises

Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' co-star praised his performance

On Thursday, Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Vidya Balan showered praise on the team of Chandu Champion. Balan took to Instagram Stories to express her admiration, stating, "Big congratulations to Kartik and Kabir [Khan], and the entire team of Chandu Champion. I think I cannot even imagine what kind of hard work has gone into this film but I felt like it showed in every frame." Aaryan and Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated to hit theaters later this year.