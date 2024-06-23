'99 minutes of bloodshed': Karan Johar teases action thriller 'Kill'
In a significant shift from their usual romantic dramas and family-oriented films, Dharma Productions has ventured into the thriller genre with a 99-minute film titled Kill. The film marks the film debut of Lakshya and is characterized by intense action scenes. "It's a genre film, which is like 99 minutes of bloodshed," said Karan Johar, the producer of the film. It was earlier screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.
'Kill': A departure from Dharma Productions's traditional genre
Echoing Johar's sentiments, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, stated that their films are typically non-violent. "This is really a 360-degree turn," said Mehta. Guneet Monga Kapoor of Sikhya Entertainment, the co-producer of the film, also expressed her excitement about this new venture, describing it as her first "insane action film" and "India's most violent and goriest film."
'Kill' plot: A commando's fight for survival
Kill tells the tale of a commando who embarks on a train journey to reunite with his girlfriend before she is forced into an arranged marriage. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when the train is hijacked by villains, compelling him to fight for survival. The film also stars Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal in lead roles and is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It will be released on July 5.