In brief Simplifying... In brief Taylor Swift's album, TTPD, continues to dominate the Billboard 200 chart for the 10th week, marking a historic achievement.

The chart is also filled with other female artists, including Gracie Abrams, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande, showcasing the power of women in the music industry.

Meanwhile, albums from Morgan Wallen and Shaboozey maintain their top 10 positions, highlighting their enduring popularity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Taylor Swift reigns Billboard 200 for 10th week

Taylor Swift makes history! 10th week atop female-led albums chart

By Tanvi Gupta 11:25 am Jul 02, 202411:25 am

What's the story Pop sensation Taylor Swift has marked her 10th week in a row at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart with her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. This achievement comes as she wraps up three consecutive concerts in Dublin, Ireland as part of her Eras Tour. Swift's current chart-topping run is now challenging Adele's record for the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 by a female artist this century.

Streaming success

Swift's album continues to impress with high streaming numbers

TTPD—which Swift announced after bagging her 13th Grammy Award win this year—continues to impress with its high streaming numbers. Released on April 19, it was expanded into a double album two hours after its release, subtitled The Anthology, containing a second volume of songs. According to Luminate data, the album has logged 1,15,000 equivalent album units and 113.21M streams in the US alone. This success is contributing significantly to Swift's ongoing dominance of the Billboard 200 chart.

Women power

Female artists dominate Billboard 200 chart

This week's Billboard 200 chart is heavily populated by female artists. Gracie Abrams's second album, The Secret of Us, debuted at No. 2, marking her highest-charting album to date and her first-ever top 10 on the Billboard 200. Other notable entries in the esteemed chart include albums from Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, and Charli XCX, all securing spots within the top 10.

Chart continuity

Returning titles complete for Billboard 200's top 10

The top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart is completed by returning titles. Country musician Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time holds the No. 3 spot, while Shaboozey's Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going rounds out the list at No. 10. These albums' continued presence in the top 10 demonstrates their enduring appeal to listeners and their significant impact on the music charts.