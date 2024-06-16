In brief Simplifying... In brief Justin Bieber has switched up his business management, bringing on board Johnny Depp's financial advisor, the founder of Edward White & Co.

This comes as Bieber sells his 291-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for over $200M, while still under contract with HYBE-America's CEO, Scooter Braun.

Justin Bieber switches business managers; Edward White appointed

By Tanvi Gupta 05:12 pm Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Pop sensation Justin Bieber has recently ended his professional association with business manager Lou Taylor. Shortly after taking this decision, he has now onboarded Edward White—the financial manager of Johnny Depp. The split between Bieber and Taylor took place a few weeks ago in May and was described as a "mutual and seamless transition." An insider source stated that the previous arrangement "wasn't a fit anymore."

Professional associations

Bieber's business ties with Taylor's company and Scooter Braun

In 2022, Bieber linked his companies Bieber Time Touring LLC, Justin Bieber Brands LLC, and Bieber Time Merchandise, with Taylor's company, Tri Star Sports And Entertainment Group. Despite the recent change in business management, Scooter Braun, the CEO of HYBE-America, continues to manage the musician. The source confirmed to PEOPLE that "[Bieber's] still in a contract and won't be out of it for a long time."

New management

Meanwhile, meet White: Bieber's new business manager

White, the founder of Edward White & Co., established in 1976, is soon-to-be father Beiber's new business manager. The California-based firm recently merged with Eide Bailly and provides tax and consulting services to several prominent Hollywood figures. Notably, White has been managing Depp's finances since 2016, and he even testified in the highly publicized Depp's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

Catalog sale

Bieber's song catalog sold to Hipgnosis Songs Capital

Following the management shift, Beiber sold his 291-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital in 2023 for just over $200M. This deal included all songs released or had interest in up until the end of 2021. As a result, Hipgnosis now owns a 100% interest in profits from Bieber's writing and recording credits as well as "neighboring rights," which include earnings from any public plays of the song. However, Universal Music Group will continue to own his recorded masters indefinitely.

Fatherhood

Meanwhile, Beiber's child will be his 'next big project'

Beiber and his wife, Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child. A source previously revealed that the couple is eagerly anticipating the new addition, with Beiber set to be "super involved" in what is being called the Baby crooner's "next big project." According to reports, the singer and Rhode founder have already chosen a name and are busy decorating a nursery for their little one.