Thane selected as new venue for Ambani's 'mass wedding': Report
The upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has taken a philanthropic turn as the groom's parents, billionaire couple Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani plan a mass wedding for the underprivileged. Originally scheduled to be held at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar District on Tuesday, the venue has now been relocated to Reliance Corporate Park in Thane. The change was reported by India Today.
Mass wedding invitation that went viral!
Earlier, the invitation to the upcoming mass wedding went viral. It read: "As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant, a Mass Wedding of the underprivileged has been organized." It also mentioned, "Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing towards this noble cause and will also grace the occasion along with family." "We would be delighted if you could join us in witnessing this Celebration of Love."
Meanwhile, Anant extended his first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva
Per reports, the wedding festivities for Anant and his fiancée commenced with a private puja ceremony at the Ambani residence in Mumbai last week on Saturday (June 29). Anant reportedly extended the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva at Krishna Kali Temple in Neral. He was accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Anant was dressed in a maroon silk kurta-pajama set with a velvet embroidered half jacket for this occasion.
Main wedding ceremony and dress code details: Quick glance
The grand event—the main wedding ceremony, known as Shubh Vivaah, is all set to take place on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. This will be followed by a Shubh Aashirdwad ceremony on July 13, where guests are requested to dress in "Indian formal attire." The final day of celebration, July 14, will feature a Mangal Utsav or wedding reception with the dress code being "Indian chic."