In brief Simplifying... In brief Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities have begun, with a mass wedding for the underprivileged organized by the Ambani family in Thane.

The main ceremony, Shubh Vivaah, will take place on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, followed by a Shubh Aashirdwad ceremony and a Mangal Utsav reception.

Guests are requested to dress in Indian formal and chic attire for the events. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Venue change for Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding charity event

Thane selected as new venue for Ambani's 'mass wedding': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 09:40 am Jul 02, 202409:40 am

What's the story The upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has taken a philanthropic turn as the groom's parents, billionaire couple Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani plan a mass wedding for the underprivileged. Originally scheduled to be held at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar District on Tuesday, the venue has now been relocated to Reliance Corporate Park in Thane. The change was reported by India Today.

Invitation card

Mass wedding invitation that went viral!

Earlier, the invitation to the upcoming mass wedding went viral. It read: "As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant, a Mass Wedding of the underprivileged has been organized." It also mentioned, "Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing towards this noble cause and will also grace the occasion along with family." "We would be delighted if you could join us in witnessing this Celebration of Love."

Preparations

Meanwhile, Anant extended his first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva

Per reports, the wedding festivities for Anant and his fiancée commenced with a private puja ceremony at the Ambani residence in Mumbai last week on Saturday (June 29). Anant reportedly extended the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva﻿ at Krishna Kali Temple in Neral. He was accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Anant was dressed in a maroon silk kurta-pajama set with a velvet embroidered half jacket for this occasion.

Ceremonies

Main wedding ceremony and dress code details: Quick glance

The grand event—the main wedding ceremony, known as Shubh Vivaah, is all set to take place on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. This will be followed by a Shubh Aashirdwad ceremony on July 13, where guests are requested to dress in "Indian formal attire." The final day of celebration, July 14, will feature a Mangal Utsav or wedding reception with the dress code being "Indian chic."