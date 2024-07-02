In brief Simplifying... In brief "Bridgerton" fans are puzzled over Daphne's unexplained absence in Season 3, with the showrunner choosing not to address it onscreen.

Critics argue that the show could have used a similar approach to Edwina Sharma's absence, which was explained through a mention of her marriage.

Where is Daphne in 'Bridgerton' Season 3?

'Bridgerton' blunder: Show's excuse for Daphne's absence makes fans fume

What's the story Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role as Daphne in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, was notably absent from the show's third season. Her absence was especially conspicuous during two wedding scenes where her character would typically be present. The decision not to include Daphne in these pivotal moments has raised questions among viewers, particularly given her previously established role as a supportive figure within the Bridgerton family dynamic.

Showrunner's explanation for Daphne's absence raised more questions

Jess Brownell, the showrunner for Bridgerton Season 3, chose not to address Dynevor's absence onscreen. Brownell stated that it felt awkward to suggest that Daphne and Simon were simply off-screen or away. This decision has led to further speculation about Daphne's whereabouts and why her family does not mention her. The lack of reference to Daphne implies a complete disappearance from her family's consciousness, intensifying the mystery surrounding her absence.

Daphne's absence in context of 'Bridgerton's narrative structure

Daphne's absence in Season 3 is somewhat understandable given the impact of Simon's non-return in Season 2 on their shared storyline. The series often portrays the detached lives of its characters, each season set during a social season. Despite this, some argue that it would have been better to mention Daphne in some way, as the Bridgerton books occasionally do with absent siblings. This approach was successfully implemented by Netflix's Bridgerton in Season 1 with Francesca's repeated absences.

'Bridgerton's handling of character absences: A comparative view

In Season 3, Bridgerton addressed the absence of another character, Edwina Sharma, by directly mentioning her marriage. This mention felt natural and kept viewers updated on a previous key character's story without needing to show them onscreen. Critics argue that a similar approach could have been taken with Daphne and Simon. The upcoming Season 4 presents an opportunity to rectify this oversight by giving appropriate attention to past and present key characters whether they are onscreen or not.

Daphne's absence: A missed opportunity for narrative continuity

Daphne's absence could have been explained within the context of the series' narrative structure, particularly as siblings often update each other via letters. This missed opportunity to acknowledge her absence in Season 3 has left viewers puzzled and questioning the continuity of the storyline. The lack of reference to Daphne singles her out as the only family member missing from Season 3 celebrations, further highlighting this narrative gap.