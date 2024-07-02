In brief Simplifying... In brief The much-anticipated reboot of the popular 'Highlander' franchise is finally underway, with Henry Cavill leading the cast and 'John Wick' director, Stahelski, at the helm.

What's the story The much-awaited reboot of the movie Highlander by director Chad Stahelski is scheduled to start filming in Scotland, per Collider. Headlined by Henry Cavill, the film is set to highlight Stahelski's renowned action style, with a particular focus on intricate sword fighting sequences—a challenging yet exhilarating aspect for the director. As fans anticipate a thrilling reboot, here's everything we know about the upcoming film so far.

Tumultuous journey

'Highlander's epic quest to the silver screen

Highlander's journey to the big screen has been tumultuous since Summit Entertainment acquired the rights in 2008, originally envisioning a remake titled Highlander: Reckoning with Justin Lin set to direct. After Lin's departure in 2011, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo briefly took the helm before also stepping away. Since 2016, Stahelski has been attached to direct, marking his first venture beyond the John Wick franchise. Michael Finch—known for his work on John Wick 4—has penned the script for the project.

Director's take

Stahelski shared insights on 'Highlander' reboot

In a recent interview at the Mediterranean Film Festival in Malta, Stahelski shared details about the upcoming Highlander project. "I love what it's about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time. I think it's a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together." The director also revealed that filming will commence in Scotland after his final location scout: "It's another opportunity to do a property that I love."

Production challenges

Stahelski will ensure that 'sword work' is fun for audiences

Stahelski acknowledged the intricacies of training actors for sword fights, emphasizing that creating realistic and engaging action sequences demands substantial preparation and commitment. "What those movies show you are about 95% bullshit. You don't fight 50 guys with your bare hands and then walk away, but it's fun...It's wish fulfillment." "We do tactical reloads, we try to do fire manipulations, stuff like the professionals do...But then we have fun with it, you know? Swordwork is very much the same."

About the film

The direction of the movie remains shrouded in mystery

The upcoming reboot is shrouded in mystery, yet it's expected to draw from the original premise of an immortal Scottish swordsman, Connor MacLeod, tasked with the fate of humanity. Originally introduced in the 1986 film starring Christopher Lambert, Highlander quickly gained popularity, spawning a franchise that included animated movies, comics, TV series, and numerous sequels. Fans eagerly await how director Stahelski will reinterpret this iconic tale with his signature flair for action and swordplay.