Scottish homeowner fined Rs.19 lakh for painting her door pink!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 31, 2022, 02:04 pm 3 min read

Meet Miranda Dickson, who is facing a fine of Rs. 19 Lakh for painting her door pink

A pink door let in a hefty fine for Miranda Dickson because apparently pink is the new "lakh." A 48-year-old woman from Scotland, gave a personal touch to her abode, pretty much like how each one of us loves redesigning our spaces. However, her fervor for painting her Georgian home's front door pink landed her in trouble that costs her a fortune. Read on!

All is not 'fine' Renovation didn't go well with the authorities

Miranda Dickson, 48, from Edinburgh's New Town, inherited her parent's home in 2019. She is managing the travel business they operated in the World Heritage Conservation area. Upon getting the home renovated, she got the front door of her Georgian home professionally painted with Dulux paint last year. However, bizarre as it may sound, the Edinburgh City Council slammed her with a hefty fine.

It's only a door A fine worth Rs. 19 lakh, because it's pink

Ever wondered how much a door costs? Well, it's 19 lakhs for Dickson. The mum of two is currently facing a fine worth more than £20,000 (Rs. 19 lakh) for painting her front door a light shade of pink. The reason? Edinburgh City Council said that the door was "not in keeping with the historic character" of the building.

Issues over color Repaint the door 'dark and muted,' says the Council

Besides levying a heavy fine on her, the council stated that she must repaint the door to a color which should be "dark and muted." The letter she received stated that her door was "bright pink" whereas it is "light pink." "The letter told me to paint it white, which goes against the guidelines of dark and muted, it's ludicrous," she told BBC.

Reacting to the council's letter, Dickson said that the action taken against her is "malicious and petty." During a walk, she took pictures of other brightly painted doors in the complex. When she asked the council as to why haven't they taken any action on these doors yet, they said they "would take action if they received a complaint."

Personal choice over rules The home is constructed in a World Heritage Conservation area

Standing in a World Heritage Conservation area the house is governed by certain rules on how properties can be constructed, designed, and renovated. Dickson said, "Coming home and seeing my front door gives me joy, I'm proud of it." "I've had overwhelming support from people saying 'it's amazing', and 'it makes me smile'," expressed Dickson who has until November 7 to change the color.