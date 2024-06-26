In brief Simplifying... In brief Disney's 'Freaky Friday 2' has begun filming with original cast members like Curtis, Lohan, and others returning, along with new faces like Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto.

The sequel, directed by Nisha Ganatra, is set for a theatrical release in 2025 and will continue the body-swapping saga, this time involving Curtis and Lohan's characters with two teenage girls.

'Freaky Friday 2' confirmed with original stars; to hit theaters in 2025

'Freaky Friday 2' filming begins: Cast, release, plot—all to know

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Disney has officially confirmed the production of Freaky Friday 2—a sequel to the popular 2003 film. The announcement comes two years after initial reports of a potential sequel surfaced. Original stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, following their expressed interest in a sequel during the film's 20th anniversary interview with The New York Times in 2023. From release date to cast, here's everything about the second installment.

Casting

Returning and new faces in 'Freaky Friday 2' cast

In addition to Curtis and Lohan, other original cast members are also returning. It includes Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. The sequel will also feature some new faces such as Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons. However, details about their specific roles remain undisclosed at this time.

Release

'Freaky Friday 2' set for theatrical release in 2025

Recently, Disney has also announced that Freaky Friday 2 will be released in theaters in 2025. This comes despite previous reports suggesting it would be a Disney+ original. However, an official release date for the sequel is yet to be announced. As the filming progresses in the coming months, the release date will be clearer.

Direction

Nisha Ganatra to direct 'Freaky Friday 2'

Nisha Ganatra, known for her work on Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales and female-led films like The High Note and Late Night, will be directing the sequel. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, Entertainment Weekly reported in April that the storyline would involve Curtis and Lohan's characters switching bodies with two teenage girls. Filming officially began in June, as confirmed by Walt Disney Studios.

Original film

In the meantime, revisit the original film

Directed by Mark Waters and based on Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel, Freaky Friday is the third adaptation of this story and the fifth installment in the franchise. The film stars Lee Curtis and Lohan as a mother and daughter who swap bodies due to a magical Chinese fortune cookie. The original movie grossed over $160M worldwide on a $26M budget and received positive reviews from critics. You can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.