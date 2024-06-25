In brief Simplifying... In brief Kamal Haasan is back in his iconic role as Veerasekaran Senapathy in the thrilling sequel 'Indian 2', set to hit theaters on July 12.

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' trailer set to hit theaters on July 12

'Indian 2' trailer: Kamal Haasan-Shankar serve a riveting thriller

By Tanvi Gupta 07:15 pm Jun 25, 202407:15 pm

What's the story Amid great anticipation, the trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian has finally arrived. Titled Indian 2, this film marks yet another collaboration between the iconic Kamal Haasan and veteran filmmaker Shankar. Before the trailer was released online, a special screening in Chennai treated the media to a sneak peek. Initial reviews were raving, labeling the film as one of the "best" vigilante thrillers of our era.

Teaser: Haasan is unrecognizable under heavy prosthetics

In Indian 2, Haasan returns to his iconic role as the veteran freedom fighter Veerasekaran Senapathy, continuing the saga from where the original story left off. Senapathy, who pledged to return whenever India needed him to combat corruption, is once again on national duty. The clip showcases the actor, unrecognizable under heavy prosthetics, performing specialized martial arts. The video delivers the right amount of thrill, elevating expectations with breathtaking visuals.

Do not miss the trailer!

Star-studded cast of 'Indian 2'

The sequel features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kajal Aggarwal. Notably, the movie will also showcase the final on-screen performances of late actors Vivek and Nedumudi Venu. Anirudh Ravichander has replaced AR Rahman as the musical composer for this sequel. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 12 and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Is 'Indian 3' on the horizon after the second chapter?

Haasan recently sparked excitement by hinting at the future installment Indian 3. "I have completed Indian 2 and 3. Post-production is happening on Indian 2 and we start post-production on Indian 3 maybe after we finish this," he revealed. Meanwhile, Haasan is gearing up for another major release—Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is slated for release on Thursday.

'Indian 2' expected to boost Tamil cinema box office

Haasan's reunion with director Shankar after two decades is positioned to revive the Tamil cinema box office, which has been experiencing a prolonged slump. This follows the release of Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, which ended the industry's dry spell with ₹41.90cr earnings so far. Before this, Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna-led Aranmanai 4 made waves at the box office, grossing over ₹100cr against a budget of ₹30cr.