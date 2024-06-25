In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming show 'Barzakh', featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, is set to release its trailer on July 1.

The series, premiering on ZEE5 in India on July 19, presents a unique plot of a 76-year-old hermit marrying his first love's ghost, set in the scenic Hunza Valley, Pakistan.

Pakistani series 'Barzakh' set to premiere on ZEE5

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's 'Barzakh' trailer drops on July 1

By Tanvi Gupta 05:06 pm Jun 25, 202405:06 pm

What's the story The eagerly-anticipated trailer for the Pakistani series Barzakh, featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, is scheduled for release on July 1. This show marks their reunion following their unforgettable performances in the hit show Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The announcement of the trailer was made through a teaser shared on social media by director Asim Abbasi and his team. The teaser offers close-up shots of cast members applying surma (kohl) to their eyes, suggesting hidden mysteries.

Production team

Impressive cast and crew behind 'Barzakh'

Barzakh teaser was accompanied by a caption that read, "Eyes lined with secrets, ready to reveal the mysteries within. When all else withers, will love endure? Trailer launching on 1st July—are you ready for the journey?" Apart from Khan, and Saeed, the upcoming show boasts a remarkable cast including Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti. Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan have produced the series, with Mo Azmi serving as the cinematographer.

Show details

When and where to watch 'Barzakh' in India?

Barzakh introduces a unique plot involving a 76-year-old hermit marrying the ghost of his first love. The man invites his distant family to join in the celebration of this unusual union at his secluded valley resort. Located in the picturesque Hunza Valley, Pakistan, the series explores themes such as death, the afterlife, relationships, family turmoil, and more. The six-episode show is set to premiere on ZEE5 in India on July 19.