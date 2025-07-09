Urvashi Rautela's mom exposes Alia Bhatt's ex-PA amid her arrest

Vedika Prakash Shetty, the former personal assistant of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt , was arrested by Juhu Police in Bengaluru on Tuesday. She has been accused of embezzling over ₹76 lakh from Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd and the actor's accounts. The amount was reportedly justified by using fake bills. While the investigation is still ongoing, Meera Rautela, actor Urvashi Rautela 's mother, has come forward with new accusations against Shetty.

Allegations Rautela also filed a complaint against Shetty Rautela has also accused Shetty of causing financial loss to their family. In a statement, she claimed that Shetty worked for her daughter from 2015 to 2017 and "engaged in multiple acts of theft and deceit" during this period. "She was hired to assist Urvashi during her reign after returning from Miss Universe in Las Vegas and subsequently during the handover of Miss Universe India crown in 2016," she added.

Additional allegations 'She stole a significant amount of money...' Rautela also alleged that Shetty stole a "significant amount of money" from Urvashi's grandmother during the Miss Universe India crown handover ceremony in 2016. "While she was staying at our home, Vedika Shetty...stole a significant amount of money (amounting to lakhs of rupees) from my mother's briefcase." This incident reportedly occurred when Rautela's mother was away on a doctor's visit.