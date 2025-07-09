5 things you didn't know about 'Westworld'

With its complex characters and layered storytelling, popular science fiction television series Westworld has hooked the audience. While fans know all about the drama on-screen, here are some interesting behind-the-scenes facts that have made the show the phenomenon it is. From unique filming techniques to surprising inspirations, these lesser-known details give a peek into the creative process behind Westworld.

Real locations Filming in real locations Unlike many movie makers, the creators of Westworld chose to use real locations instead of just sets or CGI. Many scenes were shot in different parts of Utah and California, giving a real sense of place, which makes the show all the more immersive. This not only adds to the show's realism but also brings its own set of challenges for the production team.

Set designs Complex set designs The set designs in Westworld are also painstakingly created to depict various periods and environments in the park. From furniture to architecture, everything is so detailed that it makes every scene feel real. The intricacies of the sets make a lot of planning and coordination between departments necessary.

Practical effects Use of practical effects In Westworld, although digital effects are inevitable, the show heavily relies on practical effects to keep things authentic. This involves the use of animatronics and a whole bunch of physical props, which allows the actors to feel their environment. This direct connection not only elevates the actors's performances but also roots the show's fantastical elements with a sense of realism.

Classic westerns Influences from classic westerns The show is inspired by classic western films, and this is evident from the themes and visual styles that pay homage to iconic movies from the genre's golden age. You can see the homage in everything from costume design to dialogue delivery and even camera angles used throughout episodes.