Musk now claims MAGA firebrand Steve Bannon in Epstein list  

Elon Musk has made yet another controversial claim—MAGA firebrand Steve Bannon's name is included in the Jeffrey Epstein files. The tech billionaire made this allegation on the social media platform X , without providing any proof or details to back his statement. This comes amid a public feud between Musk and Bannon, who is a former adviser to United States President Donald Trump .

Feud escalation 'Steve Bannon is in the Epstein files' Musk made the allegations in response to a tweet by political consultant and New York Times best-selling author Roger Stone, who questioned Bannon's meetings with Epstein after his conviction. In a post on X, Stone asked why Bannon would meet Epstein at his New York home and in Paris, and also coach him for a 60 Minutes appearance. In response to these questions, Musk claimed on X that "Steve Bannon is in the Epstein files."

Political implications Musk questions Trump's faith Musk has also publicly asserted that people's faith in Trump had dwindled in light of the Epstein files. He asked on X, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?" Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that there was no proof that Epstein was murdered in jail. The review also found no evidence that Epstein kept a secret client list.

Twitter Post Stone's question, Musk's assertion on X Why would Bannon meet with Jeffrey Epstein both at his New York home and in Paris after Epstein was convicted on sex crimes in Florida? Why would he coach Epstein for his 60 minutes appearance? https://t.co/jhUUUYdk11 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 8, 2025

Retaliation and allegations Bannon calls for investigation into Musk's immigration status The clash between Musk and Bannon started when the latter, in his podcast, blasted Musk for announcing the formation of a new political party called the "America Party." "Elmo the Mook, formerly known as Elon Musk...he's got up on Twitter right now, a poll about starting an America Party, a non-American starting an America Party," Bannon said. In response, Musk said the "fat, drunken slob called Bannon will go back to prison and this time for a long time."