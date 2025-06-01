'Tried prescription ketamine...': Musk on drug abuse charge in report
What's the story
Elon Musk has denied a New York Times report that he used drugs extensively during the 2024 campaign trail for Donald Trump.
The report claimed that Musk, an advisor to Trump, used so much ketamine that it caused bladder problems. It also alleged he used ecstasy and mushrooms and traveled with a pill box.
Drug denial
Musk acknowledges past ketamine use, denies current claims
Responding to the report, Musk took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his position.
He wrote, "To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off."
He admitted to trying "prescription" ketamine a few years ago but emphasized he hasn't used it since then.
Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.
I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on 𝕏, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.
Public scrutiny
Musk's past behavior and injury draw attention
The New York Times report also recalled Musk's erratic behavior in the past, such as giving an enthusiastic Nazi-style salute.
The report came after Musk appeared with a black eye during a farewell appearance with Trump, which drew public attention.
He explained that he got the injury while playing with his young son, X.
Presidential response
Trump responds to allegations of Musk's drug use
When asked about the allegations, President Trump said he wasn't aware of Musk's "regular drug use." He added, "I think Elon is a fantastic guy."
The New York Times report also mentioned that it was unclear whether Musk used drugs while heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after Trump's inauguration in January.