Hamas responds to US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan
What's the story
Hamas has responded to a ceasefire proposal put forth by United States President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.
The Palestinian group said it would release 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for Israel releasing "an agreed upon number" of Palestinian prisoners.
The proposal also calls for a permanent ceasefire, complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and ensuring aid flows into the region.
Internal discussions
Hamas's response follows national consultations
Hamas said its response came after "conducting a round of national consultations" and was based on its responsibility toward its people.
The statement did not mention any changes to the proposal, but a Palestinian official told Reuters that some amendments were sought by Hamas.
This comes as Israel had earlier accepted the US ceasefire proposal, which would involve a 60-day pause in fighting and restore UN-led aid distribution to Gaza.
Ceasefire terms
Israel's conditions for ceasefire
However, deep differences remain between Hamas and Israel.
Israel has insisted on Hamas disarming completely, dismantling as a military and governing force, and returning all remaining 58 hostages held in Gaza before agreeing to end the war.
On the other hand, Hamas has rejected demands to give up its weapons and insists on Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza.
Ongoing conflict
Israeli military campaign and its impact on Gaza
The ongoing conflict started after a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed about 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages.
The Israeli military campaign has since killed over 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with UN offices reporting severe food shortages due to Israel's aid block.