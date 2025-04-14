What's the story

Iran and the United States of America will hold indirect nuclear talks next week, with Oman acting as the mediator.

The discussions, which will only cover the nuclear question and sanctions relief, will take place on Saturday (April 19) in Rome.

The announcement comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff held brief talks on Saturday in Muscat, marking the highest-level Iran-US nuclear negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 accord.