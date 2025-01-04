Biden administration planning $8 billion arms sale to Israel: Report
What's the story
The Joe Biden administration has proposed an $8 billion arms deal with Israel, Axios reported.
The proposed package includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters, artillery shells, air-to-air missiles, small-diameter bombs, and warheads.
A US official said that "the President has made clear Israel has a right to defend its citizens...and to deter aggression from Iran and its proxy organizations."
Defense reinforcement
Arms deal aims to strengthen Israel's defense capabilities
The proposed arms deal seeks to bolster Israel's defense against threats from Iran and its proxy organizations.
The package consists of a wide range of military equipment, from munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters to artillery shells and air-to-air missiles.
The deal also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads, further bolstering Israel's arsenal.
Approval process
Congressional approval required for proposed arms deal
For the proposed arms deal to go through, it needs the approval of House and Senate committees.
The Biden administration has already informally notified Congress about the proposal. However, the State Department is yet to comment on the matter.
This comes as diplomatic efforts have failed to end the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, which has continued for over 15 months.