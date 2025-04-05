Green Card application rules changed: How it affects married couples
What's the story
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced significant changes in the Green Card application process for married couples.
These changes include new forms, higher filing fees, and stricter scrutiny of applications. The modifications are aimed at strengthening the integrity of the US immigration system.
Potential applicants are advised to get acquainted with these changes for a smooth application process.
Documentation changes
Updated forms and increased filing fees
USCIS has updated important documents including Form I-130 (petition for alien relative) and Form I-485 (application to register permanent residence or adjust status).
Applicants must submit the most updated versions of these forms, as submitting old versions may lead to rejection or delays in your application.
The filing costs for these forms have also been increased.
Processing delays
Extended processing times and heightened scrutiny
Applicants will have to brace for extended processing times for marriage-based Green Card applications.
Delay in scheduling of biometrics appointments, interviews and final approvals are common due to the heightened security measures and extensive vetting procedures.
Moreover, USCIS has upped the ante on examination of legitimacy of marriages to root out fraudulent applications.
This might lead to thorough investigations into joint financial accounts, cohabitation arrangements etc.
Permit wait
Delays in work and travel permits
Many applicants are now waiting 8-14 months for Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) and Advance Parole (AP).
This has caused some applicants to lose the ability to work or travel abroad while their Green Card applications are pending.
Those who can't afford such delays might have to think of alternatives like consular processing, though it has its own criteria and risks.
Tips
Recommendations for applicants
To deal with these changes, applicants should use updated forms, provide comprehensive documentation and prepare for longer timelines.
They are also advised to seek professional guidance from an immigration attorney so that their application is in line with all requirements.
Staying mindful of USCIS policy changes and taking proactive measures will greatly increase the chances of getting a Green Card.