What's the story

Wisconsin teen Nikita Casap, 17, has been charged with murdering his mother and stepfather and hiding their bullet-riddled bodies under blankets for weeks in their Waukesha home.

Federal authorities say the teenager's motive was to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary for an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and a coup to overthrow the US government.

The victims were Tatiana Casap (35) and Donald Mayer (51).