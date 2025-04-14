Teen kills parents to use their money to assassinate Trump
What's the story
Wisconsin teen Nikita Casap, 17, has been charged with murdering his mother and stepfather and hiding their bullet-riddled bodies under blankets for weeks in their Waukesha home.
Federal authorities say the teenager's motive was to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary for an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and a coup to overthrow the US government.
The victims were Tatiana Casap (35) and Donald Mayer (51).
Crime details
Alleged murders and concealment of bodies
Casap was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, along with two counts of concealing a corpse.
The FBI discovered that the teenager had allegedly written about plans to assassinate Trump and incite a revolution aimed at "saving the white race."
Casap's writings featured pictures of Adolf Hitler with the caption: "HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY."
Ideological links
Evidence of extremist ideologies and assassination plot
Investigators discovered that he had been discussing the plan to assassinate the president and overthrow the government with other people.
He reportedly bought a drone and explosives as part of this conspiracy, which are considered weapons of mass destruction.
Casap's phone also had information about "The Order of Nine Angles," a group with neo-Nazi racially motivated extremist ideologies, the court documents showed.
Casap is facing additional charges of theft of property over $10,000 and misusing an ID to acquire funds.
Group associations
Links to extremist groups and additional charges
Federal charges, including conspiracy, presidential assassination, and use of weapons of mass destruction, are also being pursued against him.
Authorities discovered his plan during a welfare check at the family's house on February 28, following the teen's two-week absence from his school.
Inside, cops discovered the teenager's mother with multiple shots to her neck, upper body, belly, and right wrist. Casap's stepfather was found with a gunshot wound to his head.