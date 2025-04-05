What's the story

US customs agents have started enforcing President Donald Trump's unilateral 10% tariff on all imports from several countries.

Higher levies on goods from 57 major trading partners are due to start next week.

The initial "baseline" tariff was imposed at US seaports, airports, and customs warehouses at 12:01am ET (9:31am IST).

This marks Trump's complete dismissal of the post-World War 2 system of mutually agreed tariff rates.