What's the story

United Stares President Donald Trump will announce a new list of "reciprocal tariffs" on April 2, which he has declared "Liberation Day."

However, many of its key components, like the number of countries affected, how each country's tariff rate is computed, and which countries will be hardest hurt, remain unclear.

While Trump has hailed the new tariffs as key to resetting America's economic relationship with the world, some have suggested a more focused emphasis on a few important targets.