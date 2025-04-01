'Dirty 15' likely on Trump's tariff targets: What are they?
United Stares President Donald Trump will announce a new list of "reciprocal tariffs" on April 2, which he has declared "Liberation Day."
However, many of its key components, like the number of countries affected, how each country's tariff rate is computed, and which countries will be hardest hurt, remain unclear.
While Trump has hailed the new tariffs as key to resetting America's economic relationship with the world, some have suggested a more focused emphasis on a few important targets.
Targeted countries
'Dirty 15' nations identified
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has named the "Dirty" 15"—the top 15% of countries that trade heavily with the US and impose high tariffs.
He was alluding to the 15% of nations that account for the majority of US trade volume while imposing high tariffs and other "non-tariff barriers" on US exports.
However, neither Bessent nor Trump's National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett named the countries that account for America's "entire trillion-dollar trade deficit."
Trade practices
US Trade Representative's office lists 21 countries
But data from the Commerce Department shows that last year, the US had the highest goods trading deficit with China.
China was followed by the European Union, Mexico, Vietnam, Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Canada, India, Thailand, Italy, Switzerland, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Austria, and Sweden.
In a notice requesting public feedback as part of an examination of unfair trade practices, the Office of the United States Trade Representative also identified 21 nations in which it is "particularly interested."
G20
21 nations of particular interest
According to the notice, the nations include many of the G20 countries, as well as other "economies with the largest trade deficits in goods with the United States."
They are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.
White House
Time for reciprocity, says White House
Ahead of Trump's announcement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that such high taxes from some countries make it "virtually impossible" to import American products into these markets.
"If you look at the unfair trade practices, we have 100 percent tariff from India on American agricultural products....nearly a 300 percent tariff from Canada on American butter and American cheese."
"So it's time for reciprocity, and it's time for a president to make a historic change," she said.