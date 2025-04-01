Musk claims he paid $2.5M child support despite paternity doubts
What's the story
Elon Musk (53) has publicly denied claims of retaliating against author and columnist Ashley St. Clair and their infant.
The Tesla CEO was replying to a tweet by far-right activist Laura Loomer, who posted a video of St. Clair selling her Tesla Model S to help with child care expenses.
Musk refuted claims that he had financially retaliated against their son, adding he paid $2.5 million in child support despite being unsure if the kid was his biological offspring.
Financial support
Musk 'not against finding out' if the child is his
Musk said, "I don't know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed."
He also said he had promised St. Clair yearly support of $5,00,000 in addition to the $2.5 million.
This came after St. Clair alleged the X owner substantially reduced financial support for their six-month-old son after St. Clair (27) sued him for sole legal custody. She also claimed Musk refused to undergo a paternity test.
Twitter Post
Read the entire thread here
I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025
Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.
Accusations
Soon after, St. Clair hit back at Musk
Musk's statement led St. Clair to accuse him of refusing to confirm paternity and withdrawing most of his financial support in an attempt "to maintain control."
"..you weren't sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary... until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for 'disobedience.'"
St. Clair also accused Musk of using his social media platform to spread derogatory messages about her and their child globally.
Twitter Post
'America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child'
Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused.— Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) March 31, 2025
And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and…
Financial struggles
Here's more about the sold Tesla Model S
St. Clair sold her Tesla Model S on March 29, telling Daily Mail it was to make up for the alleged "60% cut that Elon made to our son's child support."
She also accused Musk of having a history of retaliating against women who speak out against him.
Per St. Clair, the two dated from May 2023 and their son was born in September last year. On February 14, the influencer publicly announced they have a child.
Legal response
His children's welfare top priority, stressed Musk's team
Meanwhile, Musk's lawyers have refuted claims of financial retaliation. They said St. Clair had been notified beforehand of any changes in support payments and her claims were baseless.
The legal team also reiterated that Musk has always put his children's welfare above everything else and that any financial decisions taken were in their best interests.
The Tesla honcho has 14 children from four women.