What's the story

Tata Group's financial services division Tata Capital, has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an IPO of over ₹15,000 crore, Moneycontrol has reported.

The company opted for the confidential pre-filing route for the move.

With this strategic decision, Tata Capital has becomes the eighth major Indian firm to take this route after Tata Play, OYO, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Indira IVF, Credila Financial Services, and PhysicsWallah.