Happy birthday, Ratan Tata: Tracing his glorious life and achievements

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 28, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Ratan Tata is an avid lover of animals

Renowned philanthropist, industrialist, and former chairperson of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata has turned 85 today. During his tenure, the conglomerate reached new heights by making a series of acquisitions and is now one of the biggest corporations in the world. Ratan also dedicated his life to the betterment of his countrymen. On his birthday, here are some facts about this larger-than-life figure.

Ratan is the great-grandson of Tata Group's founder

The great-grandson of Tata Group founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, Ratan was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai. He has a degree in architecture and structural engineering from Cornell University, US, and a management degree from Harvard Business School. His journey with Tata Group began 60 years ago in 1962 when he joined the firm as a mere assistant.

He gave Tata Group a shot in the arm

Ratan put Tata Group on the world stage. In a career spanning 21 years since his appointment as chairperson in 1991, revenue and net profit went up by 46 and 51 times, respectively. Under him, Tata Tea acquired Tetley, Tata Steel bought Corus, and Tata Motors purchased Jaguar Land Rover. The Tata Nano car also gained prominence under his patronage.

He is the 421st richest man in India

Despite being at the helm of such a massive corporation, Ratan's personal assets do not reflect much grandeur. As per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, he is the 421st richest man in India. Last year, he occupied the 433rd rank. It is claimed that the philanthropist has donated roughly 60-65% of his wealth to charity.

He is a licensed pilot

Ratan is a trained pilot and also holds a license. He was the first civilian to co-fly US Air Force's F-16 fighter jet. He has also flown many aircraft belonging to Tata Group's fleet. Tata holds a Dassault Falcon 2000 jet worth $22 million in his private collection. He has taken it out for a sortie a few times.

Ratan is an honorary citizen of Singapore

The Centre conferred Ratan with India's third and second highest civilian honors, the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in 2000 and 2008, respectively. He also received honorary degrees from Ohio State University, the University of Cambridge, the London School of Economics, and the University of Cambridge. The Singapore government made him an honorary citizen in 2007 for his contribution to the nation's development.