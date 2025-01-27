Pine Labs has hired the services of several top financial institutions for its upcoming IPO in India. The list includes Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Jefferies, as well as JPMorgan.

Pine Labs's IPO could be one of the biggest in the payment sector since Paytm's $20 billion listing in 2021.

However, the company is yet to finalize its valuation. Pine Labs may not look for a huge premium over its last funding round which valued it at $5 billion.