Checking your PNR status on Paytm is simple.

On the website, select "Book and Buy", enter your PNR under the train ticket option, and click on the status.

If you prefer the app, download it, select "Train tickets", click "Check PNR", enter your 10-digit PNR, and hit "Check Now".

How to check PNR status on Paytm: A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:44 am Dec 15, 202410:44 am

What's the story Paytm, the leading online payments platform in India, has made booking tickets for trains a whole lot easier. Apart from booking train tickets, Paytm also lets you check your PNR and live train status via its platform. The data required for this includes just your PNR number. Let us have a look at how to use this facility.

Method #1

Checking PNR status on Paytm's website

To check the PNR status on Paytm's website, users have to visit the official site and select the "Book and Buy" option. After selecting the train ticket option, they have to enter their PNR number. Finally, they have to click on the status of the train ticket booking to see their PNR status. This feature offers a hassle-free way to keep track of train travel plans online.

Method #2

Using Paytm app to check PNR status

For those who like using the Paytm app, the process of checking PNR status is a bit different. After downloading the app from Play Store, users have to select the "Train tickets" section. They then have to click on the "Check PNR" tab and enter their 10-digit PNR number. By selecting the "Check Now" button, they can see their train ticket status on their smartphone.