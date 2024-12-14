How to generate and animate images in a WhatsApp chat
WhatsApp lets you create AI-generated images directly in individual/group conversations with Meta AI. Simply type the prompt, and the AI will turn your ideas into visuals using Meta's advanced image-generation capabilities. Interestingly, these images can also be animated, adding a dynamic twist to your chats. Here's how you can generate an image and animate it.
Generating an image
Open the chat with Meta AI and type "imagine" followed by your text prompt in the message field. Click the send button. The generated image will appear in the chat. For individual or group chats, type @Meta AI in the message field followed by imagine and enter your text prompt. Click the send icon to get the image.
How to animate an image?
To create an animation based on your generated image: Type "animate it" in the Meta AI chat, and click the send icon. In individual or group chats, type "@Meta AI animate it" in the message field, and click the send icon. The animated result will appear in the chat shortly.