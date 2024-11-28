Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp's privacy checkup feature, accessible via the settings page, allows users to customize their privacy preferences in four key areas.

Users can control who contacts them, manage personal information visibility, restrict access to messages, and add extra security measures like fingerprint lock and two-step verification.

This step-by-step guide ensures a personalized and secure WhatsApp experience.

WhatsApp offers four different sections under privacy checkup

How to perform a privacy checkup on WhatsApp

By Akash Pandey 11:30 am Nov 28, 202411:30 am

What's the story WhatsApp's "Privacy checkup" offers a dedicated set of features that help users manage their privacy settings effectively. It provides a step-by-step guide to customizing key aspects of your account, including who can contact you, how your personal information is shared, and adding extra layers of security to your data. The service consolidates several privacy tools in one place, making it easier to adjust settings according to your preferences. Here's how to perform a privacy checkup for your WhatsApp account.

Step-by-step guide

Modifying your privacy settings across four key areas

Open the settings page via the three-dot menu icon in the top-left corner. Navigate to the "Privacy" option and scroll down to select "Privacy checkup." Alternatively, you can search for "Privacy checkup" in the search bar. This will launch a step-by-step guide to customize your privacy preferences across four key areas. Tap each section and go through a series of screens to review and adjust its privacy options.

User control

Personal info and communication

The first section of the "Privacy checkup" helps users manage who can contact them. In this area, you can decide who can reach out to you, block unwanted calls and messages, control who can add you to groups, silence unknown callers, and oversee your blocked contacts. The second section focuses on managing your personal information. Here, you can select the audience for details like your online status, last seen, profile photo. You can also manage read receipts through this section.

Security measures

Privacy and security

The third section focuses on improving chat privacy by restricting access to your messages and media. In this area, you can adjust your default message timer and manage your end-to-end encrypted backups. The fourth section allows you to secure your account with an additional layer of protection. Here, you can manage settings for fingerprint lock and two-step verification.