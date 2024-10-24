Summarize Simplifying... In short Online scams are evolving, with new tactics like the "nude video call" scam, voice-changing technology to impersonate loved ones, the "parcel with customs" trick, online lottery fraud, and romance scams.

Be cautious of unsolicited calls or messages

Beware! These new online scams can steal your money, credentials

What's the story In the digital age, online scams are getting more sophisticated and widespread. Fraudsters often impersonate authorities or use deceptive tactics to trick people into divulging their personal information or money. They employ various strategies like posing as officials, lottery organizers, or potential romantic partners. It's crucial for people to verify identities and be wary of unsolicited requests or video calls from unknown numbers.

The rising threat of 'nude video call' scam

A new kind of online scam, the "nude video call" scam on WhatsApp, is on the rise. In this scheme, fraudsters make video calls and record compromising footage of the unsuspecting victim. They then use the material to blackmail the person into paying a ransom. To protect themselves from such scams, individuals should exercise caution when receiving video calls from unfamiliar numbers and avoid engaging in suspicious activities during these calls.

Voice change: A new form of digital deception

Another emerging scam involves the use of voice-modifying technology. Scammers use this advanced tech to mimic the voices of family members or friends in distress, convincing their targets to provide immediate financial assistance. To safeguard against such scams, it's recommended that individuals verify the caller's identity by calling back or confirming with another family member before transferring any funds.

'Parcel with customs': A ploy to extract money

The "parcel with customs" scam is yet another trick employed by online fraudsters. Here, victims are sent a message or call saying a parcel is stuck at customs, which can only be released after immediate payment. This ploy fools people into paying fake customs fees. To not get duped, verify with legitimate shipping companies and customs offices before paying anything.

Online lottery: A trap for unsuspecting individuals

Online lottery scams are also on the rise. Here, scammers send emails/messages stating that the recipient has won a lottery. However, to claim their winnings, they are asked to provide bank details or pay an advance fee. Remember, legit lotteries don't ask for upfront payments and such messages should be ignored unless you have knowingly participated in a lottery.

Romance scams: Exploiting emotions for financial gain

Romance scams are another type of online fraud. Here, the perpetrators create fake relationships to win their victim's trust. Once they have built a rapport, they ask for money for fake emergencies or travel expenses. People should be cautious of sharing personal or financial information with someone they haven't met in person to avoid falling prey to such scams.