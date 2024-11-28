Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's AI, GenChess, allows users to create custom-themed chess sets, offering both classic and abstract styles.

Launched during the 2024 World Chess Championship, it also includes a coding challenge in partnership with the International Chess Federation.

Additionally, Google plans to introduce a chess bot in Gemini, enabling players to play by typing their moves. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The game uses Gemini Imagen 3 model

Google's AI lets you create your own chess world

By Mudit Dube 10:09 am Nov 28, 202410:09 am

What's the story Google has launched an online chess platform, GenChess, where players can customize their pieces with the help of AI. The game employs Google's Gemini Imagen 3 model to create custom pieces from short descriptions given by the players. For example, if you select a sci-fi theme for your white pieces, the AI will generate a related but different theme for black pieces. The potential combinations with GenChess are virtually limitless, allowing for a more engaging and visually stimulating chess experience.

Customization

GenChess offers two styles and editing options

GenChess offers two styles: classic and creative. The classic style resembles a traditional chess set while the creative style is more abstract. Once the AI generates a full set, players can edit individual pieces if they are not happy with their appearance. For instance, they can provide additional text prompts to refine the look of specific pieces such as the king or queen or pawn.

Gameplay

How to play GenChess

To play GenChess, go to https://labs.google/genchess, sign in with your Gmail account, and hit the "Generate" button. Now, enter your preferred theme for the chess set—something like sushi or pizza or sea creatures—and wait for the results. The game isn't a fully-featured chess app but offers three difficulty settings and two time controls. However, you can't review past moves or see which pieces have been captured. Also, it is currently available in limited regions only.

Strategic launch

Google's chess initiatives coincide with World Chess Championship

The launch of GenChess coincides with the 2024 World Chess Championship, where reigning champion Ding Liren of China defends his title against India's Gukesh Dommaraju. Google, as the event's main sponsor, has taken this opportunity to announce several new chess products and initiatives. These include a partnership with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for a coding challenge on Kaggle, a Google-owned platform for data scientists and machine learning engineers.

Upcoming feature

Google to introduce chess bot within Gemini

Alongside this, Google also announced the imminent introduction of a chess bot within Gemini. The feature will let players play by typing their moves, with Gemini showing an updated chess board as the game progresses. However, do note that this new feature will only be available for Gemini Advanced subscribers starting December.