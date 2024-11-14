Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's new feature, Play Protect, can detect harmful apps in real-time, even after they're installed on your device. It uses an Android privacy infrastructure called Private Compute Core to alert users of threats.

Additionally, Google has introduced a scam call detection feature that uses AI to identify potential scammers, currently available to Phone by Google app's beta program members with Pixel 6 or later model.

By Mudit Dube 12:12 pm Nov 14, 202412:12 pm

What's the story In a major upgrade, Google has enhanced its malware detection capabilities to catch increasingly sophisticated threats on Android devices. Google's Play Protect service is getting a new feature called live threat detection. This tool will analyze app behavior on your Android device in real-time to identify and warn you about potentially harmful apps. The update was first announced at the Google I/O event earlier this year and is now rolling out for Pixel 6 and newer models.

Advanced protection

Live threat detection: A new era in malware identification

Live threat detection is particularly aimed at detecting elusive malware apps that are good at hiding their true intentions. Instead of scanning apps for malicious code at the time of download, Play Protect will keep looking for signs of suspicious activity even after the apps are installed on your device. This way, it can detect malware that remains inactive at first but later does harm.

User security

On-device detection and real-time alerts

The detection process takes place on-device with an Android privacy infrastructure called Private Compute Core, keeping user data secure. If a threat is detected, users will be alerted in real-time and prompted to take necessary action. The feature is expected to be rolled out to other non-Pixel Android phones from manufacturers like Lenovo, OnePlus, Nothing, and OPPO in the coming months.

Call security

Google introduces scam call detection feature

Along with live threat detection, Google has also introduced a scam call detection feature. This tool leverages on-device AI to scan phone calls for indications that the caller could be a scammer. If suspicious conversational patterns or typical scam requests are detected, it will warn the user and recommend ending the call. Currently, the feature is only available to Phone by Google app's beta program members with Pixel 6 or later model.