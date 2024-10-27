Google developing AI system to automate your everyday web tasks
Google is said to be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, internally dubbed "Project Jarvis," according to The Information. The innovative project aims to handle a range of tasks for users, including research, purchases, and flight bookings. Jarvis's underlying technology is a future version of Google Gemini and is specifically designed for use with web browsers, especially Chrome.
Project Jarvis: A tool to simplify web-based tasks
Project Jarvis is all about simplifying everyday web-based tasks. It works by taking screenshots, understanding them, and then either clicking buttons or entering text. As of now, there's a small delay of "a few seconds" between actions taken by the system.
AI competition heats up among tech giants
The development of Project Jarvis falls in line with a broader trend in the tech industry, with many companies working on similar AI models. Microsoft's Copilot Vision lets you talk about webpages you are viewing, while Apple Intelligence is expected to interact with on-screen content and perform tasks across multiple apps in the next year. Anthropic also released a beta update for its Claude system that can operate a computer on your behalf.
Project Jarvis set for December showcase
Though Google plans to showcase Project Jarvis in December, the timeline could change. The company is also mulling releasing it to a select group of testers to identify and rectify any potential issues.