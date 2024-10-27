Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is developing an AI system, Project Jarvis, designed to automate everyday web tasks by understanding screenshots and performing actions like clicking buttons or entering text.

This aligns with a tech industry trend of similar AI models, such as Microsoft's Copilot Vision and Apple Intelligence.

Google plans to showcase Project Jarvis in December, with potential for a select group of testers to identify any issues. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It will be based on a future version of Gemini

Google developing AI system to automate your everyday web tasks

By Akash Pandey 10:47 am Oct 27, 202410:47 am

What's the story Google is said to be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, internally dubbed "Project Jarvis," according to The Information. The innovative project aims to handle a range of tasks for users, including research, purchases, and flight bookings. Jarvis's underlying technology is a future version of Google Gemini and is specifically designed for use with web browsers, especially Chrome.

Information

Project Jarvis: A tool to simplify web-based tasks

Project Jarvis is all about simplifying everyday web-based tasks. It works by taking screenshots, understanding them, and then either clicking buttons or entering text. As of now, there's a small delay of "a few seconds" between actions taken by the system.

Industry trend

AI competition heats up among tech giants

The development of Project Jarvis falls in line with a broader trend in the tech industry, with many companies working on similar AI models. Microsoft's Copilot Vision lets you talk about webpages you are viewing, while Apple Intelligence is expected to interact with on-screen content and perform tasks across multiple apps in the next year. Anthropic also released a beta update for its Claude system that can operate a computer on your behalf.

Information

Project Jarvis set for December showcase

Though Google plans to showcase Project Jarvis in December, the timeline could change. The company is also mulling releasing it to a select group of testers to identify and rectify any potential issues.