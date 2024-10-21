Summarize Simplifying... In short AI firm Perplexity AI is reportedly seeking $500 million in funding at an $8 billion valuation, despite facing plagiarism accusations from media giants like Forbes and WIRED.

In response to these allegations, the company has initiated a revenue-sharing program and uses AI search tools that provide immediate answers with proper sources and citations.

Perplexity AI is backed by Jeff Bezos and NVIDIA

Perplexity AI seeks $500 million funding at $8B valuation

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:34 am Oct 21, 202409:34 am

What's the story Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm backed by Jeff Bezos and NVIDIA, is reportedly in talks to raise around $500 million in a new funding round. The news comes from the Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the matter. The fundraising efforts would more than double the company's valuation from $3 billion to over $8 billion.

Revenue and recent controversies

The Wall Street Journal's report also noted that Perplexity AI's projected yearly revenue, based on recent sales, is around $50 million. However, the company has refused to comment on these numbers. Back in October, the New York Times sent a "cease and desist" notice to Perplexity AI for using its content for generative AI purposes.

Response to plagiarism accusations

Perplexity AI has been accused of content plagiarism by media outlets like Forbes and WIRED. To counter these allegations, the firm has launched a revenue-sharing program to address some of the concerns raised by publishers. The AI firm's search tools, powered by large language models (LLMs) from OpenAI and Meta's open-source model Llama, give users immediate answers to queries with sources and citations.