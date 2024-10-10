Summarize Simplifying... In short Meet Ameca and Azi, advanced AI robots capable of mimicking human-like expressions and engaging in conversation, thanks to their 32 actuators and GPT-4o support.

Watch: AI robot couple indulges in human-like banter

By Mudit Dube 05:45 pm Oct 10, 202405:45 pm

What's the story In a recent YouTube video, two of the world's most sophisticated AI robots, Ameca and Azi, were seen having a playful conversation. Ameca is hailed as "the world's most advanced human-shaped robot," while Azi is a more masculine companion designed to complement her, akin to an AI "Bride of Frankenstein." The video highlighted their ability to display a range of facial expressions during their interaction. The advanced robots have been created by UK-based Engineered Arts.

AI interaction

Robots showcase expressive capabilities in conversation

The video starts with Azi waking up Ameca, which leads to a hilarious banter between the two. "Oh, it's you. Why are you waking me up?" Ameca asks with her brows furrowed in a funny way. "It better be important." To this, Azi responds by saying he has a surprise for her - an internet cookie, which she dismisses as the worst joke she ever heard.

AI tech

Robots' expressions are powered by advanced technology

The robots' ability to mimic human-like expressions is a product of their advanced tech. Both Ameca and Azi come with 32 actuators, 27 of which are dedicated to facial control and five to neck movement. This enables them to express a wide range of emotions from excitement to disgust. They are also programmed with GPT-4o support, making their conversational skills even better.

AI potential

Ameca's multilingual capabilities and potential applications

Not just talking, Ameca is also fluent in a number of languages, as we saw in a previous video. Speaking at an AI conference in Geneva last year, she said, "Robots like me can be used to help improve our lives and make the world a better place." This indicates that these advanced robots could have applications beyond entertainment.