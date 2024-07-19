In short Simplifying... In short Meet VERO, a robot dog designed to tackle litter, specifically cigarette butts.

Equipped with a vacuum and 3D-printed nozzles on its feet, VERO can autonomously locate and collect nearly 90% of cigarette butts in a designated area.

By Akash Pandey 10:37 am Jul 19, 202410:37 am

What's the story A quadrupedal robot named VERO, developed by the Dynamic Legged Systems unit at the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Genoa, is tackling cigarette littering. The robot dog, designed in Claudio Semini's lab at IIT, uses foot-mounted vacuums to pick up cigarette butts. This innovative approach addresses the issue of cigarette butt litter, which is the second most common type of litter on Earth.

Litter issue

A novel approach to an environmental problem?

Cigarette butts are a significant environmental issue, with over four trillion of the estimated six trillion smoked each year discarded on the ground. These butts release more than 700 toxic chemicals into the environment, damaging ecosystems and contributing to general unsightliness. The ideal solution would be to prevent improper disposal of these butts, which would require a significant shift in human behavior.

Robotic innovation

Unique design and functionality

VERO, short for Vacuum-cleaner Equipped Robot, is based on an AlienGo from Unitree and features a commercial vacuum mounted on its back. The vacuum hoses lead down to each foot, ending in a custom 3D-printed nozzle designed to maximize suction near the ground without impeding the robot's movement. The robot's unique contribution lies in its ability to autonomously locate items on the ground and plan how to interact with them using its feet.

Efficiency

Autonomous operation and success rate

Once an operator designates an area for VERO to clean, the robot operates independently. It calculates an exploration path to cover the entire area and uses onboard cameras and a neural network to detect cigarette butts. Initial testing showed that VERO could successfully collect just under 90% of cigarette butts in a variety of environments. Despite not being particularly fast, the robot's persistence and energy efficiency make it a valuable asset in the fight against litter.

Future prospects

Potential for versatile applications

The researchers behind VERO believe this is the first time a legged robot has used its legs concurrently for locomotion and another task. This distinguishes VERO from other robots that temporarily repurpose their feet as manipulators. The team suggests that this technology could have numerous other applications, like spraying weeds in crop fields, inspecting infrastructure cracks, and placing rivets or nails during construction. The robot's four feet could potentially host four different tools, with slight modifications to the software.