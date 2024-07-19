In short Simplifying... In short The FBI cracked open the phone of the alleged Trump shooter using an unreleased software from Cellebrite, a digital intelligence firm.

The software, despite privacy concerns, helped reveal the shooter's online searches of high-profile figures and key political dates.

The software, despite privacy concerns, helped reveal the shooter's online searches of high-profile figures and key political dates.

Cellebrite, under scrutiny for potential privacy breaches, insists its technology is used only for legal investigations.

FBI's initial attempt with licensed software failed

FBI used unreleased Israeli software to unlock Trump shooter's phone

By Akash Pandey 10:19 am Jul 19, 202410:19 am

What's the story The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has successfully unlocked the phone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man accused of shooting former President Donald Trump. According to Bloomberg, the FBI utilized unreleased software from an Israel-based digital intelligence firm Cellebrite to access Crooks's device. This move came after initial attempts to unlock the Samsung model of the now-deceased shooter proved unsuccessful with licensed Cellebrite software.

Tech support

Cellebrite assists FBI in unlocking shooter's phone

Cellebrite, a digital intelligence company, provided the FBI with additional technical support along with the software under development to unlock Crooks' phone. The FBI had appealed directly to Cellebrite after struggling to gain access to the device. With the updated, unreleased software, the FBI managed to unlock Crooks' phone in just 40 minutes. The exact method used remains undisclosed.

Digital footprints

Investigation reveals shooter's online searches

Further investigation into Crooks's devices revealed he had searched several high-profile figures online before the attack. These included an unnamed member of the royal family, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and US Attorney General Merrick Garland. According to The Associated Press, photos of Trump and President Joe Biden were also found on his phone, along with key dates related to their re-election bids. The FBI's investigation into the motive behind Crooks's attack continues.

Privacy concerns

Cellebrite's role in digital investigations under scrutiny

Despite facing criticism from privacy advocates who argue that such technology amounts to unethical hacking, Cellebrite maintains its software is used only in legally sanctioned cases and never for surveillance. The company, listed on the NASDAQ stock market, has worked on over five million cases. It recently reported an annual recurring revenue of $89.6 million for Q1 2024.