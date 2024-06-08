Next Article

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE smartwatch's details leaked on Amazon

By Akash Pandey 06:48 pm Jun 08, 2024

What's the story The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, a budget-friendly smartwatch, was inadvertently listed on Amazon, revealing its price and key details. The listing confirmed the watch's price at €199 (approximately ₹18,000) and availability in three colors - Black, Silver, and Pink Gold. The design of the Galaxy Watch FE is expected to resemble the three-year-old Galaxy Watch4 with wider bezels.

Design and display

It will be available in a 40mm size

The Amazon listing provided limited details about the Galaxy Watch FE, including its size (40mm), dimensions (40x10x39mm), and weight (26.6gm). However, previous leaks suggest that the watch will have a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a (396x396 pixels) resolution. It is expected to be fueled by a dual-core Exynos W920 processor clocked at 1.18GHz, backed by 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Additional features

Expected features and battery life

The Galaxy Watch FE is tipped to run the latest Wear OS 4 with Samsung's One UI Watch 5 on top. The smartwatch's battery life is expected to be around 30 hours, thanks to its 247mAh battery. Other notable features include magnetic wireless charging, 5ATM water resistance, an aluminum body, and a MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

Launch date

Uncertainty surrounds official launch

While the official launch date for the Galaxy Watch FE remains uncertain, Samsung's Unpacked event is scheduled for July 10. The Watch FE is likely to be unveiled alongside Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra at this event. However, Samsung has already begun offering the Watch FE for free with the purchase of S24 phones in Belgium (offer ending June 30), hinting at a possible earlier launch date. Reliable source @MysteryLupin now claims that the Watch FE will launch on June 24.