The status privacy confirmation feature is currently available to some beta testers

WhatsApp beta for Android gets enhanced control over status updates

By Akash Pandey 06:23 pm Jun 08, 202406:23 pm

What's the story WhatsApp, the widely-used messaging app, has launched an update via the Google Play Beta Program. The update, labeled as version 2.24.12.27, brings a status privacy confirmation feature to some beta testers. The new tool offers greater control over status updates by prompting users to review, as well as customize recipients of their images and videos. The feature was initially announced for the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.10.10.75, and is now available on Android through Play Store.

User control

Testers can adjust the privacy settings

The status privacy confirmation facility is designed to provide users with more control over their privacy settings before sharing a status update. It allows users to choose their audience for each status update individually, thereby increasing control over who views their content. This new feature prompts beta testers to adjust their privacy settings before sharing a new status, ensuring that updates reach only the intended recipients.

What's more?

Reply and react to images and videos

In another update, WhatsApp is introducing the ability to reply and react to images and videos through new shortcuts. The latest feature is part of WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.12.10.72 update. Users get two additional shortcuts when interacting with photos/videos/GIFs directly within the media viewer screen. They are conveniently positioned at the bottom of the media viewer interface. The first shortcut streamlines message replies by introducing a new reply bar, while the second one facilitates swift reactions to messages.