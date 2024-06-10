Next Article

The new design hints at additional features

Samsung's Galaxy Buds3 Pro to feature Apple AirPods Pro-like design

By Akash Pandey 05:24 pm Jun 10, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds3 Pro is set to undergo a significant design overhaul, as per a leaked image from tipster Evan Blass. The wireless earbuds are rumored to adopt an elongated stem-style design, similar to Apple's AirPods Pro. This shift marks a departure from Samsung's traditional bean-shaped design, which has been a staple for several years. The new design is expected to house on-device controls and a microphone for improved call quality.

Upgrades

Enhanced features and AI integration

Take a look at the leaked render of Buds3 Pro

The leaked image of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro aligns with previous reports suggesting a shift toward this new design that has been in use since 2020. The earbuds are expected to feature several new AI-powered functions, with the Galaxy AI suite being a significant part of it. The suite is likely to include translation capabilities. The earbuds are also expected to feature improved active noise cancellation (ANC).

Audio quality

Improved audio experience and usage time

The leaked image of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro suggests that there will be more room for audio components, hinting at potential audio enhancements. This indicates that Samsung is focusing on improving the overall audio experience for users. The earbuds are expected to feature a larger internal battery, which could potentially extend their usage time. The Galaxy Buds3 Pro might be released alongside the non-Pro model on July 10.