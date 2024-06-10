Next Article

Intel CEO dismisses ARM rumors, reaffirms commitment to x86 architecture

By Akash Pandey 04:54 pm Jun 10, 202404:54 pm

What's the story Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, has stated that the ARM architecture is not yet advanced enough to compete with the versatility of the x86 architecture. He made these comments at the recently concluded Computex event. Gelsinger emphasized that Intel has no current plans to venture into ARM-based processors. However, he did express a willingness to become a manufacturing foundry for ARM if the architecture catches up.

Market share

Commitment to x86 architecture

Gelsinger underscored the robust market share of x86 and the capabilities of Intel's upcoming Lunar Lake processors. He asked, "Lunar Lake has the best CPU, best graphics, best NPU, and it has a very compelling battery life. Why would you change it?" The CEO suggested that any architecture aiming to replace x86 would need to offer significant advantages over Intel's current products.

ARM potential

Open door policy for ARM

Despite his strong support for x86, Gelsinger did not rule out the potential of ARM. He stated, "That said, if ARM emerges, I want to be the foundry." Gelsinger also highlighted the successful partnership between Intel and ARM, noting that ARM's potential as a foundry partner for Intel is gaining momentum. The CEO acknowledged ARM's potential in improving battery life, as demonstrated by Dell's transition to ARM-powered chips.

Rivalry

Response to Qualcomm's performance claims

Gelsinger also responded to performance claims made by Qualcomm, stating that Intel's Lunar Lake SoCs outperform Qualcomm's offerings in all metrics. He dismissed claims by rivals that x86 architecture cannot match others in terms of power consumption as "a myth." Gelsinger highlighted that Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake processors will bring significant advancements in performance and will be launched in late 2024. This further underscores Intel's confidence in its current and future products.