US: President Biden's son Hunter guilty in criminal gun trial

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:17 pm Jun 11, 202410:17 pm

What's the story Hunter Biden, the son of United States President Joe Biden, was found guilty on all three counts at his federal gun trial in Delaware on Tuesday. The 54-year-old was convicted for making false statements related to a firearm sale and possessing a firearm while being an active user of illegal drugs. These charges originated from his purchase of a Colt Cobra handgun from a Delaware gun store in October 2018.

Charges explained

Hunter accused of lying on federally mandated form

Hunter was charged with lying on a federally required form during the gun sale, where he claimed not to be an unlawful user or addict of narcotics. The jury reached the verdict after approximately three hours of deliberation over two days. This conviction comes less than a month after former US President Donald Trump—Joe's 2024 presidential election opponent—was found guilty in a criminal hush money case in New York.

Unprecedented case

Historic conviction for child of sitting President

With this, Hunter has become the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted in a criminal case. According to reports, as the verdicts were read, Hunter showed little emotion, nodding slightly and maintaining eye contact with the jury. First Lady Jill Biden and Hunter's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, were also present during the announcement of the verdict.

Sentencing pending

Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison

Now, Judge Maryellen Noreika will determine Hunter's sentencing date in the future. He could face up to 25 years in prison, with a maximum of 10 years for two of the felony counts and five years for the third count. However, it remains uncertain whether he will serve time as first-time offenders typically do not receive the maximum sentence.

Presidential response

President Biden declines to pardon son

Separately, President Biden has confirmed that he will not pardon his son following the conviction. In response to the verdict, President Biden stated, "As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad." He added, "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

Ongoing cases

Hunter's legal troubles continue

Notably, Hunter's legal issues are far from over. In a separate case, he is charged in a Los Angeles federal court for failing to pay taxes on more than $1.4 million in income over several years. He is scheduled to stand trial for this case in September, just two months before his father faces Trump in the presidential election.