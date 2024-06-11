Next Article

Four American instructors stabbed in China

4 US college instructors attacked in Chinese park

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:15 pm Jun 11, 202403:15 pm

What's the story Four American college instructors were brutally stabbed while visiting a public park in China, marking a rare case of violent crime against foreigners. The victims, from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, were participating in a partnership program with Beihua University in Jilin city. "We have been in contact with all four instructors and are assisting them during this time," stated Cornell College President Jonathan Brand.

Attack aftermath circulates on Chinese social media

Footage of the incident's aftermath surfaced on Chinese social media, showing two men and a woman lying on the ground with large blood stains. They appeared conscious and were using their cell phones. The video was quickly censored, leaving details about the attack's motive and the assailant's identity unclear. The incident took place in Beishan Park, less than half an hour from Beihua University.

Victims identified, US State Department monitoring situation

Iowa state representative Adam Zabner confirmed his brother, David Zabner, was among the victims. After speaking with him, Rep. Zabner reported that his brother is "doing well" and has "been stitched up and seems to be recovering." The other three victims also survived the attack but their health status remains undisclosed. The US State Department stated it was aware of the incident and is monitoring the situation closely.

Incident sparks concern amid efforts to boost relations

The attack comes as China is working to attract international visitors and boost educational exchanges with the United States, following three years of strict Covid-19 border controls. The incident has drawn attention from officials and lawmakers in Iowa, with Gov. Kim Reynolds calling it a "horrifying attack." Cornell College's partnership with Beihua University began in 2018, facilitating Chinese funding for Iowa educators to teach in China.

Cornell College's partnership with Beihua University

Cornell College's partnership with Beihua University, established in 2018, allows Chinese funding for educators from the Iowa school to travel and live in China. They teach portions of courses in computer science, math, and physics over two-week periods. This incident occurs amid China's efforts to enhance its educational cooperation with the US, which has faced significant challenges due to the Covid pandemic and bilateral tensions.