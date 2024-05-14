Next Article

Miss Teen USA: After winner's resignation, runner-up also refuses title

What's the story In an unexpected turn of events, Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava, resigned last week. This led to Stephanie Skinner, the first runner-up from last year's pageant and current Miss New York Teen USA, being offered the title. However, Skinner has chosen not to accept it in order to focus on other aspirations. "It was an extremely hard decision to make," the 19-year-old told PEOPLE.

Skinner, a student at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, stated, "I worked so hard and sacrificed so much for this goal to become Miss Teen USA," adding, "and although this title was a dream of mine, I believe one thing I will never give up is my character." While admitting that it was an "extremely difficult" choice to make, she also expressed confidence that it was "the right decision."

Srivastava's resignation came after Miss USA relinquished her post

Srivastava's resignation was a surprise to many. The 17-year-old winner announced her decision on Instagram on May 8﻿, stating that her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization." This announcement came just two days after Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt also resigned citing concerns﻿ about "physical and mental well-being." After Voigt, the Miss USA organization announced a new titleholder: Miss Hawaii, Savannah Gankiewicz—last year's October pageant's runner-up—whose coronation is set for Wednesday.

Srivastava's legacy: A history-making reign

Srivastava made history as the first Mexican-Indian from New Jersey to be crowned Miss Teen USA. The 17-year-old high school junior is known for her work with the Lotus Petal Foundation, providing aid to underprivileged children in India and collecting books for inner-city kids in New Jersey. She also authored and illustrated a book titled The White Jaguar and runs a blog named That's Fan Behavior.

'Integrity and character have to come first': Skinner

As for Skinner,—who will crown a new Miss New York Teen winner at the end of June—she'll prioritize her professional goals. This summer, as the Hands of Hope founder, she will embark on an eight-week global research program as a data marketing analyst in Bangkok, Thailand. "I think it's really important to note that we give our entire life to work toward a goal like this, but in light of recent events integrity and character have to come first."