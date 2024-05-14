Next Article

UN staff member killed in Gaza

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:52 am May 14, 202410:52 am

What's the story An Indian personnel associated with the United Nations (UN) was killed in Rafah, Gaza, when the vehicle he was traveling in came under attack. This marks the first international casualty for the UN since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The individual's identity remains undisclosed but it is known that he was a staff member of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) and a former Indian Army personnel.

Guterres' statement

UN Secretary-General condemns attack on personnel

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed profound sorrow over the death of the DSS staff member. In a statement issued by Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, Guterres condemned all attacks on UN personnel and demanded a thorough investigation into this incident. He also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased staff member, emphasizing that "Humanitarian workers must be protected."

Press briefing

UN confirms first international casualty in Gaza

During a press briefing, Haq confirmed that this incident indeed marks the first international casualty for the UN. He added that they are currently informing relevant governments and family members about this tragic event. Haq also revealed that approximately 190 UN personnel have been killed in Gaza since October 7, most of them being national staff of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Condolences expressed

Global figures express condolences over UN staff death

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed their condolences on social media following the incident. The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that between October 7, 2023, and May 12, 2024, at least 35,091 Palestinians have been killed and 78,827 injured in Gaza. Additionally, more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals have also been killed in Israel.