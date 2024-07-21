In short Simplifying... In short Meet Torobo, a Japanese humanoid robot that can hammer nails with precision, thanks to a unique blend of technology.

Equipped with advanced features like torque sensors and a motion capture system, Torobo can safely interact with humans and perform tasks like assembly and cooking.

This humanoid Japanese robot can accurately hammer nail in wood

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:47 pm Jul 21, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Tokyo Robotics has introduced a new humanoid robot named Torobo, showcasing its industrial capabilities in a recent video. The footage demonstrates Torobo accurately hammering a nail into a piece of wood, highlighting its precision and synchronization. Standing at 1,660mm with a reach of 680mm, the robot's size is comparable to that of humans. The company believes these features underscore Torobo's potential for industrial use and robotics research, aimed at replacing human labor.

Hammering mechanics

Hammering action: A blend of technology and precision

According to Tokyo Robotics, the hammering action performed by Torobo is more straightforward than it seems. "The instantaneous rebound force from the hammer is absorbed through a combination of the elasticity of the rubber material securing the hammer, the deflection in torque sensors and harmonic gears, backdrivability, and impedance control," explained the company. This unique blend allows for a specific amount of force to be applied when driving a nail, demonstrating Torobo's precision.

Enhanced capabilities

Torobo's advanced features ensure safety and skill

Torobo has torque sensors at all joints of its arms and waist, enabling safe contact stops, and force-controlling task executions. Tokyo Robotics asserts that these features allow the robot to do assembly tasks, cooking, and physical interaction with humans more safely and skillfully. The robot's joint configuration includes 7-axis dual arms, a 3-axis waist, a 3-axis neck, and a 4-axis undercarriage. This design enables Torobo to operate within living and working spaces, with a range of motion similar to humans.

Applications

A leap forward in industrial robotics research

Torobo was developed to expedite research into industrial applications of full-body humanoid robots. It can be used for studies on automating tasks involving active contact with people, the environment, and objects. Also, it can aid research on applications for next-generation force-controllable twin-armed robots, and applying machine learning to them. The robot utilizes impedance control in a Cartesian coordinate system, a state machine for connecting multiple movements, fall prevention by monitoring ZMP, and safety stops based on interference detection.

Technological integration

Torobo's advanced motion capture system

The robot utilizes Noitom's motion capture system, and Perception Neuron PRO, for motion teaching/machine learning as well as remote control applications. This system provides singularity avoidance, protection against self-interference, and a torque-limiting function when the robot is physically constrained. It also enables/disables control of the left and right arms, grippers, neck, waist, and mobile base independently.