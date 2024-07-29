In short Simplifying... In short The US power grid is struggling to meet the high energy and water demands of AI, with data centers predicted to account for 16% of total US power consumption by 2030.

The aging grid faces bottlenecks, and AI data centers' water needs for cooling are also a significant challenge.

Despite these hurdles, industry leaders remain hopeful, working on solutions to ensure the continued growth of AI technologies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A single ChatGPT query reportedly uses nearly 10 times as much energy as a typical Google search

Why US power grid cant handle demands of generative AI

By Akash Pandey 11:23 am Jul 29, 202411:23 am

What's the story The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is putting significant strain on the US power grid due to the high electricity demands of data centers. Dipti Vachani, Arm's head of automotive, warns without a new approach to power management, AI's widespread adoption could be hindered. Arm's low-power processors can reduce power use in data centers by up to 15%, per Vachani. Despite advancements in energy efficiency like NVIDIA's latest AI chip Grace Blackwell, the power demand for AI remains high.

Environmental impact

Contributing to rising greenhouse emissions

The high power consumption of AI has a significant environmental impact. Goldman Sachs reports that a single ChatGPT query uses nearly 10 times as much energy as a typical Google search. In 2019, training one large language model was estimated to produce as much CO2 as five fuel-guzzling cars over their lifetimes. Google's greenhouse gas emissions rose nearly 50% from 2019 to 2023 due in part to data center energy consumption, while Microsoft's increased nearly 30% from 2020 to 2024.

Future projections

Data centers to account for 16% of US power consumption

Boston Consulting Group predicts that by 2030, data centers will account for 16% of total US power consumption, a significant increase from just 2.5% before OpenAI's ChatGPT was released in 2022. This is equivalent to the power used by about two-thirds of all US homes. Jeff Tench, Vantage Data Center's executive vice president of North America and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, believes that the demand for AI-specific applications could equal or surpass that seen historically from cloud computing.

Grid bottlenecks

Aging US grid struggles to meet power demand

The aging US power grid often struggles to handle the high power demand from AI, with bottlenecks occurring in transmitting power from generation sites to consumption points. Shaolei Ren, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Riverside, suggests that adding hundreds or thousands of miles of transmission lines could be a solution, but this is costly and time-consuming. Another solution is predictive software to reduce transformer failures, as per VIE Technologies CEO Rahul Chaturvedi.

Water consumption

AI data centers' water requirement poses significant challenge

Generative AI data centers require significant amounts of water for cooling. Shaolei Ren's research predicts that by 2027, these centers will need between 4.2 billion and 6.6 billion cubic meters of water. Water is the fundamental limiting factor for AI's future. To combat this issue, some data centers are using large air conditioning units or liquid for direct-to-chip cooling. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and Qualcomm are also promoting on-device AI to keep power-hungry queries off the cloud and data centers.

Future outlook

Optimism persists despite AI's power and water challenges

Despite the challenges posed by AI's high power and water demands, industry leaders remain optimistic. Tench expressed confidence in the future of AI, saying "We'll have as much AI as those data centers will support... there's a lot of people working on finding ways to un-throttle some of those supply constraints." This optimism suggests that ongoing efforts are being made to address these issues and ensure the continued growth and adoption of AI technologies.