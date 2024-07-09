In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's iOS 18 is set to introduce a dynamic wallpaper feature that changes color based on the time of day, adding a new level of customization.

By Mudit Dube 11:36 am Jul 09, 202411:36 am

What's the story The third developer beta of iOS 18 has introduced a "dynamic" version of the default wallpaper that changes colors over time, as reported by 9to5Mac. This innovative feature is an upgrade from previous betas, which only offered four color options and their dark mode counterparts. The dynamic option provides a more interactive experience as it transitions between different colors throughout the day.

A video released by leaker ShrimpApplePro demonstrates the new dynamic wallpaper and its color shifts. This feature is part of a series of customization options set to be introduced with iOS 18. Users will have the ability to tint their homescreen app icons and position them anywhere on the screen, adding another layer of personalization to their devices.

In addition to the dynamic wallpaper, some third-party apps will receive dark mode app icons in this new beta version, as per 9to5Mac. However, these features are currently exclusive to the iOS 18 developer beta. Apple has confirmed that a public beta will be launched in July, with the full iOS 18 release scheduled for this fall.