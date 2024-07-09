In brief Simplifying... In brief Residents of Granbury, Texas, are suffering from health issues like hearing loss, vertigo, and migraines, believed to be caused by the constant hum from a local Bitcoin mining facility.

The facility, owned by Marathon Digital Holdings, has disrupted daily life and despite health complaints, the company plans to only mitigate noise by replacing fans.

This issue mirrors a nationwide trend as commercial-scale Bitcoin mining operations surge across the US, leading to similar health complaints near facilities in other states. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The number of commercial-scale Bitcoin mining operations in the US has seen a significant increase in recent years

Texas town's tale: Bitcoin mining is causing devastating health issues

By Mudit Dube 11:05 am Jul 09, 202411:05 am

What's the story In December 2023, Sarah Rosenkranz (43), a small business owner from Granbury, Texas, suffered a severe five-day migraine that led to an emergency room visit, reported TIME. Her symptoms included a heart rate of 200 beats per minute and crisis-level blood pressure. "It felt like my head was in a pressure vise being crushed," Rosenkranz described her ordeal. Earlier that year, her five-year-old daughter Indigo had been taken to urgent care with similar symptoms.

Noise source

Granbury residents were also suffering from similar health issues

By January 2024, Rosenkranz discovered that other Granbury residents were also suffering from similar health issues. At a town hall meeting, she encountered numerous locals experiencing ailments such as hearing loss, fainting spells, vertigo, nausea and migraines. The common factor among these cases was a persistent hum traced back to a local Bitcoin mining facility owned by Marathon Digital Holdings, which was found to be exceeding legal noise ordinances daily.

Health impact

Medical ailments linked to bitcoin mining noise

Throughout 2024, over 40 Granbury residents reported medical conditions they believe are linked to the Bitcoin mine's noise. These conditions included hypertension, heart palpitations, chest pain, vertigo, tinnitus and panic attacks. At least 10 individuals sought emergency treatment for these symptoms. Local ENT specialist Dr. Salim Bhaloo confirmed seeing patients with symptoms potentially stemming from the mine's noise almost weekly. "This thing is definitely causing a tremendous amount of stress. Everyone is just miserable about it," Bhaloo said.

Local impact

Granbury bitcoin mine disrupts residents' lives

The Granbury Bitcoin mine, consisting of 163 metal boxes housing over 30,000 computers running day and night, has disrupted daily life for local residents. To cool these machines, thousands of fans were attached to the containers, emitting a constant buzz that escalated as more machines were switched on. This noise has caused health issues for many locals including Larry Potts, a retired pastor diagnosed with third degree atrioventricular block, hypertension and depression after another sleepless night due to the noise.

Company response

Bitcoin mining company responds to noise complaints

Marathon Digital Holdings, the company responsible for the Bitcoin mine, did not directly address questions about health impacts. However, they stated plans to mitigate noise by replacing noisy fans at the site. "By the end of 2024, we intend to have replaced the majority of air-cooled containers with immersion cooling, with no expansion required," a company representative wrote in an email to TIME.

Industry growth

Bitcoin mining operations surge across the US.

The number of commercial-scale Bitcoin mining operations in the US has seen a significant increase in recent years, with at least 137 now operational. Similar health complaints have been reported near facilities in Arkansas and North Dakota. The industry is attempting to pass bills through state laws that would exempt Bitcoin mines from local zoning or noise ordinances, despite protests from residents like those in Granbury who feel powerless against such companies' legal, political and financial might.