Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:19 am Jun 01, 202411:19 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 1.09% of its value in the last 24 hours, and is now trading at $67,575.87. It is down by 1.71% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.04% from yesterday and is trading at $3,780.75. From the previous week, it is up 0.56%. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $454.26 billion.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $594.96, up 0.57% from yesterday and 1.31% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.09% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.37% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.21%) and $0.11 (up 0.22%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has declined 1.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $166.81 (up 0.88%), $7.01 (up 1.12%), $0.000022 (down 1.75%), and $0.66 (up 0.66%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 1.6% while Polka Dot has fallen 4.25%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 2.46% whereas Polygon has lost 4.99%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are JasmyCoin, Beam, Notcoin, Arweave, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $0.033 (up 19%), $0.022 (up 12.19%), $0.011 (up 9.23%), $46.13 (up 6.39%), and $2.53 (up 6.34%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $608.5358 (down 0.54%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Uniswap, ORDI, Stacks, Safe, and Akash Network. They are trading at $9.99 (down 6.19%), $46.10 (down 5.70%), $1.82 (down 4.32%), $2.11 (down 4.23%), and $4.58 (down 3.81%), respectively.

Rankings

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $35.94 (up 0.39%), $18.47 (up 3.31%), $9.99 (down 5.88%), $11.97 (up 1.29%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $11.97 (up 1.10%), $10.01 (up 0.09%), $2.23 (up 3.48%), $1.82 (down 4.30%), and $2.12 (down 1.94%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.52 trillion, a 0.7% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.09 billion, which marks a 10.06% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.23 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.26 trillion three months ago.